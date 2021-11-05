[SBS Star] RAIN Expresses His Love for Kim Tae-hee on Her Instagram

Singer RAIN showed love for his wife actress Kim Tae-hee on her Instagram.On November 5, Kim Tae-hee updated her Instagram for the first time in almost eight months.The photos were of Kim Tae-hee posing for a photoshoot.She was wearing three different types of dresses that highlight her elegant beauty, and looked absolutely stunning in them.Under this photo, Kim Tae-hee wrote, "It's been a while, hasn't it? I looked for Instagram on my phone for ages, because I couldn't find it. It's been that long, I guess."She continued, "Yesterday, I went to a photo studio for a photoshoot. That also had been a while for me. It was so peaceful at the studio."She went on, "Days go really fast these days. I hope I'll have more time to share more photos with you. I hope to make a comeback with a new project soon as well."Lastly, the actress added, "The weather has suddenly become chilly. Take good care of yourselves so that you don't catch a cold!"Thousands of comments were left under this post, and one of them caught the most attention.It was a comment made by RAIN, which he excitedly wrote, "Oh, what?!!!! Tae-hee, you are so pretty!!!!!"Then, he added over 25 red heart emojis next to his comment.RAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017.The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.(Credit= 'kimtaehee99' Instagram, Coupang)(SBS Star)