뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Photos of Their New Headquarters; to Make a New Start as HYBE Corp.
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Photos of Their New Headquarters; to Make a New Start as HYBE Corp.

[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Photos of Their New Headquarters; to Make a New Start as HYBE Corp.

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.22 18:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Photos of Their New Headquarters; to Make a New Start as HYBE Corp.
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared photos that showed inside the agency's new headquarters. 

On March 22, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the agency is moving to their newly-built headquarters 'Yongsan Trade Center' in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. 
Big Hit Ent.Yongsan Trade Center is a building with nineteen stories above ground and six underground levels. 

Over 1,000 employees, including employees of Big Hit Entertainment's labels, will be working here together. 

The building is divided into three big sections; production section, office section and communal section.

The agency explained that there is also a museum in the basement where it is open to the public.
Big Hit Ent.Recently, Big Hit Entertainment shared their plan to change the name of the company to HYBE Corporation. 

▶ [SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reveals a Plan to Change the Name of the Company

Then on March 19, Big Hit Entertainment's CEO Bang Si-hyuk gave a little more detail regarding the matter. 

Bang Si-hyuk stated, "Big Hit Entertainment will change the name to HYBE Corporation. We believe we will be able to seize more variety of opportunities that way." 

He continued, "This doesn't mean that Big Hit Entertainment will disappear though. It will resume as Big Hit Music―one of our many labels." 
Big Hit Ent.Their move today will mark the beginning of the journey of Big Hit Entertainment as HYBE Corporation. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.