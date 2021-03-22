[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Unveils Photos of Their New Headquarters; to Make a New Start as HYBE Corp.

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared photos that showed inside the agency's new headquarters.On March 22, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the agency is moving to their newly-built headquarters 'Yongsan Trade Center' in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.Yongsan Trade Center is a building with nineteen stories above ground and six underground levels.Over 1,000 employees, including employees of Big Hit Entertainment's labels, will be working here together.The building is divided into three big sections; production section, office section and communal section.The agency explained that there is also a museum in the basement where it is open to the public.Recently, Big Hit Entertainment shared their plan to change the name of the company to HYBE Corporation.Then on March 19, Big Hit Entertainment's CEO Bang Si-hyuk gave a little more detail regarding the matter.Bang Si-hyuk stated, "Big Hit Entertainment will change the name to HYBE Corporation. We believe we will be able to seize more variety of opportunities that way."He continued, "This doesn't mean that Big Hit Entertainment will disappear though. It will resume as Big Hit Music―one of our many labels."Their move today will mark the beginning of the journey of Big Hit Entertainment as HYBE Corporation.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)