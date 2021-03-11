뉴스
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reveals a Plan to Change the Name of the Company
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.11 11:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reveals a Plan to Change the Name of the Company
K-pop boy groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's management agency Big Hit Entertainment shared a plan to change the name of the company. 

On March 11, it was reported that Big Hit Entertainment is planning on changing the company name to HYBE Corporation. 
BTS and TXTIt was said that Big Hit Entertainment recently released a notice regarding some potential changes in the company that are to be discussed at the upcoming shareholder meeting.

According to this notice, Big Hit Entertainment has proposed an idea to change the company name to HYBE Corporation. 
BTS and TXTWith the change of the company name, Big Hit Entertainment is to make their existing business areas more concrete. 

On top of that, the company plans on expanding areas of their business to real estate. 

They aim to rent out their practice rooms and communal spaces when not in use. 

It seems as if the name change is a step to expand and strengthen the position of the company within the industry. 
Big Hit EntertainmentMeanwhile, the next shareholder meeting is to take place on March 30.  

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
SBS 정보
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.