[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Reportedly Enlist in the Military in March

CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO is expected to enlist in the military next month.According to reports on February 26, CHANYEOL has recently been summoned to carry out his mandatory military service.Reports say that the EXO member has decided to enlist in the military on March 29.This makes CHANYEOL the fifth member of EXO to serve the country, following XIUMIN, D.O., SUHO, and CHEN.Two 1992-born EXO members, CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUN are subjected to begin their military duties by the end of this year.Recently on February 24, CHANYEOL left a letter on EXO's official fan community in regard to the accusations about his personal life.In the letter, CHANYEOL wrote, "I reflected on how I will not cause you worry again. I will do my best to make it clear that you were not wrong to believe in me."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)