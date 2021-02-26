뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Reportedly Enlist in the Military in March
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Reportedly Enlist in the Military in March

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Reportedly Enlist in the Military in March

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.02.26 15:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Reportedly Enlist in the Military in March
CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO is expected to enlist in the military next month.

According to reports on February 26, CHANYEOL has recently been summoned to carry out his mandatory military service.

Reports say that the EXO member has decided to enlist in the military on March 29.
CHANYEOLThis makes CHANYEOL the fifth member of EXO to serve the country, following XIUMIN, D.O., SUHO, and CHEN.

Two 1992-born EXO members, CHANYEOL and BAEKHYUN are subjected to begin their military duties by the end of this year.
CHANYEOLRecently on February 24, CHANYEOL left a letter on EXO's official fan community in regard to the accusations about his personal life.

In the letter, CHANYEOL wrote, "I reflected on how I will not cause you worry again. I will do my best to make it clear that you were not wrong to believe in me."

▶ [SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL's Alleged Ex-girlfriend Claims That He Cheated on Her
CHANYEOL(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.