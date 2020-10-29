[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL's Alleged Ex-girlfriend Claims That He Cheated on Her

CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO has become a hot topic after his alleged ex-girlfriend accused him of having cheated on her with over 10 girls throughout their relationship.On October 28, one online post has garnered much attention as the uploader claimed that she was in a relationship with CHANYEOL for three years.As a proof, she uploaded never-before-seen photos of CHANYEOL affectionately hugging a person who is completely edited out in black.The uploader said, "While approaching our third anniversary, I found out a shocking truth. During the three years of dating, you became someone's first and someone's one-night stand. While I was sleeping peacefully, you were always busy playing around with a new woman."She claimed that CHANYEOL met girl group members, YouTubers, BJs, dancers, and flight attendants while he was in a relationship with her.She added that when she asked CHANYEOL about the other girls, he allegedly went silent for a few seconds before asking, "What about them?" back to her.The uploader continued, "I even told my closest friends that I didn't have a boyfriend because I was afraid that it would have affected your career. I was busy protecting you because I trusted you when you said if a problem arose in your career due to women troubles, you would even kill yourself."She concluded her post by saying, "Seriously, at least try to live up to your image. My heart drops every time I hear your name. I hope the world finds out what kind of d**chebag you really are. Don't ever contact me."Both CHANYEOL and his agency SM Entertainment have yet to share their official statement regarding the post.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)