[SBS Star] G-DRAGON & JENNIE's Friends Say, "They Were Both Pretty Open About Their Relationship to Us"
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON & JENNIE's Friends Say, "They Were Both Pretty Open About Their Relationship to Us"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.24 18:10
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK's friends reportedly stated that the two stars did not try to hide their relationship to them at all. 

In the morning of February 24, G-DRAGON and JENNIE were swept up in dating rumors. 

As their management agency not particularly denied them, many are assuming that the rumors are actually facts. 

▶ [SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & BIGBANG G-DRAGON Are Reportedly Dating
G-DRAGON and JENNIENot long afterwards, news outlet SPOTV NEWS released a report about the two stars. 

G-DRAGON and JENNIE's friends' interview was in this report. 

According to the report, their friends said, "G-DRAGON and JENNIE never really tried to hide that they were dating one another to us." 

They continued, "They used to introduce each other as a 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend' to us. We also used to spend a lot of time hanging out with G-DRAGON and JENNIE together."
G-DRAGON and JENNIEThey resumed, "We believe they felt pressured to go public with their relationship considering various things. It's probably not that easy as they are under the same management agency and in the same industry as well." 

Lastly, they added, "Besides, it seemed as if G-DRAGON nor JENNIE wanted to be referred to as someone's boyfriend or girlfriend." 
G-DRAGON and JENNIE(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
