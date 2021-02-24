[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & BIGBANG G-DRAGON Are Reportedly Dating

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and G-DRAGON of boy group BIGBANG have reportedly been dating over a year.On February 24, entertainment news outlet Dispatch released an exclusive report that JENNIE and G-DRAGON are currently in a romantic relationship.The news outlet spotted JENNIE visiting G-DRAGON's house multiple times, where they enjoyed their private time together.G-DRAGON's penthouse, located in Hannam-dong, Seoul, is reportedly highly secured with a 2-step verification process for entry and has a separate entrance.Such condition was perfect for the couple; and JENNIE reportedly registered her car on the security system so she did not have to verify every time she visited his place.JENNIE even used a separate elevator that goes straight to the penthouse.According to Dispatch, the two top K-pop stars have been dating for about a year.Close acquaintances of JENNIE and G-DRAGON told Dispatch, "A lot of people at YG Entertainment know about their relationship. JENNIE's mother also knows about her daughter's relationship with G-DRAGON."Both JENNIE and G-DRAGON are currently under a same management agency, YG Entertainment.In response to the report, YG Entertainment released a short statement, saying, "It is difficult for the company to confirm as it is the artists' personal life. We ask for your understanding."(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)