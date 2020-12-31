[SBS Star] Jung Ilhoon Leaves BTOB Following His Marijuana Scandal

Jung Ilhoon of K-pop boy group BTOB has departed the group after being caught for marijuana use.On December 31, BTOB's management agency CUBE Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Jung Ilhoon's departure from BTOB.The agency's full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is CUBE Entertainment.First and foremost, we bow our heads in apology for causing concern due to an issue involving our agency artist, Jung Ilhoon.Jung Ilhoon is deeply reflecting on his actions of breaking the trust of many fans and causing them to feel disappointment.Respecting his personal opinion to no longer cause harm to the group, it was decided that Jung Ilhoon will withdraw from the group as of today.We feel strong responsibility for this recent incident, and our agency will do our duty in order for him to faithfully participate in the upcoming investigation.BTOB will continue the group's activities as a 6-member group, and we will provide our best and unchanging support for BTOB to help the group show more mature music and performances.Once again, we apologize to the fans who support and cherish BTOB.Previously on December 21, it was reported that Jung Ilhoon's habitual use of marijuana has been caught by the police, and that the K-pop star is currently under investigation.(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)