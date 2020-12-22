뉴스
[SBS Star] CUBE Ent. Confirms that BTOB Jung Ilhoon Is Under Police Investigation for Marijuana Use
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.22
Jung Ilhoon of K-pop boy group BTOB is under police investigation for smoking marijuana. 

On December 21, news outlet Channel A reported that Jung Ilhoon has been smoking marijuana for the last four to five years. 

The report stated that police found out about Jung Ilhoon's habitual use of marijuana earlier this year, and took strands of his hair for a hair follicle drug test. 

As he was tested positive for illicit drug use, police began to investigate him.
Jung IlhoonFollowing the report, Jung Ilhoon's management agency CUBE Entertainment gave their official response.  

CUBE Entertainment said, "We have checked with Jung Ilhoon himself, and it turned out it is true that he is presently being investigated for his habitual marijuana use." 

The agency resumed, "We feel very responsible for all this, and will make sure that he participates in the future investigation with honesty. Please let us apologize for causing you concern." 
Jung IlhoonThen on December 22, another news outlet SPOTV News shared that Jung Ilhoon used in total of around 100 million won (approximately 90,000 dollars) to purchase marijuana for the past four to five years. 

According to the report, Jung Ilhoon first sent money to 'A', then 'A' purchased cryptocurrencies with it and bought marijuana for Jung Ilhoon with the cryptocurrencies. 

This was done in order to ensure Jung Ilhoon did not get caught by police. 

After the purchase, Jung Ilhoon said to have smoked marijuana at his house or in his car with his friends. 
Jung IlhoonCurrently, Jung Ilhoon is serving his alternative military service as a public service worker. 

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
