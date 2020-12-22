[SBS Star] Shin Mina in Talks to Play Opposite Kim Seon Ho for a New Drama

Actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Seon Ho may lead a new romance drama together.On December 21, it was reported that Shin Mina is in talks to join tvN's upcoming drama 'Mr. Hong'.In response to the report, Shin Mina's management agency AM Entertainment stated, "It is true that Shin Mina is currently positively reviewing the offer to join 'Mr. Hong'."'Mr. Hong' is originally a film premiered in 2004 starring actor Kim Joo Hyuk and actress Uhm Jung Hwa.It is a romantic comedy about a man named 'Hong Doo Shik' who appears everywhere in town and enjoys helping his neighbors out.Currently, Kim Seon Ho is also considering taking the male lead role for the drama.Meanwhile, 'Mr. Hong' the drama is scheduled to begin production next year.(Credit= SALT Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)