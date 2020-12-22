뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Mina in Talks to Play Opposite Kim Seon Ho for a New Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Shin Mina in Talks to Play Opposite Kim Seon Ho for a New Drama

[SBS Star] Shin Mina in Talks to Play Opposite Kim Seon Ho for a New Drama

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.22 15:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Shin Mina in Talks to Play Opposite Kim Seon Ho for a New Drama
Actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Seon Ho may lead a new romance drama together.

On December 21, it was reported that Shin Mina is in talks to join tvN's upcoming drama 'Mr. Hong'.
Shin Mina in Talks to Play Opposite Kim Seon Ho for a New DramaIn response to the report, Shin Mina's management agency AM Entertainment stated, "It is true that Shin Mina is currently positively reviewing the offer to join 'Mr. Hong'."

'Mr. Hong' is originally a film premiered in 2004 starring actor Kim Joo Hyuk and actress Uhm Jung Hwa.

It is a romantic comedy about a man named 'Hong Doo Shik' who appears everywhere in town and enjoys helping his neighbors out.

Currently, Kim Seon Ho is also considering taking the male lead role for the drama.

▶ [SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho in Talks to Lead a New Rom-com
Shin Mina in Talks to Play Opposite Kim Seon Ho for a New DramaMeanwhile, 'Mr. Hong' the drama is scheduled to begin production next year.

(Credit= SALT Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.