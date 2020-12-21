[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho in Talks to Lead a New Rom-com

Actor Kim Seon Ho is gearing up for his small screen comeback.On December 21, it was reported that Kim Seon Ho will be starring in a drama remake of a 2004 film 'Mr. Hong'.In response to the report, Kim Seon Ho's management agency SALT Entertainment stated, "Kim Seon Ho is currently positively considering the offer to star in the upcoming drama 'Mr. Hong'."'Mr. Hong' is a romantic comedy film about a guy who makes his living by taking on all sorts of odd jobs and a woman who opens a dental clinic in his town.For the drama remake, Kim Seon Ho has reportedly been offered the role of 'Hong Doo Shik' who loves involving himself in every situation to help his neighbors out.Following the success of his recently-ended drama 'Start-up', Kim Seon Ho has been busy preparing for his play 'Ice' which premieres in January 2021.(Credit= SALT Entertainment)(SBS Star)