[SBS Star] SM Entertainment CEO Talks About Red Velvet's Future Plans

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's agency CEO revealed that the group will make its return in the near future.On November 21, SM Entertainment's CEO Lee Sung Soo gave a keynote address at the online global start-up festival 'COMEUP 2020'.During his keynote remark, the CEO made a comment regarding Red Velvet's leader IRENE's recent controversy.Lee Sung Soo said, "There was a slight controversy recently, but we have sincerely apologized for the incident."Then he simply hinted fans on Red Velvet's possible comeback in the near future.He added, "Red Velvet will soon return with a more mature image."Back in October, one stylist disclosed IRENE's rude behavior on her personal Instagram, and IRENE admitted her wrongdoings and apologized through a sincere Instagram post of apology.Following the incident, all members of Red Velvet are currently taking a break from all activities.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)