뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment CEO Talks About Red Velvet's Future Plans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment CEO Talks About Red Velvet's Future Plans

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment CEO Talks About Red Velvet's Future Plans

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.23 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Entertainment CEO Talks About Red Velvets Future Plans
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's agency CEO revealed that the group will make its return in the near future.

On November 21, SM Entertainment's CEO Lee Sung Soo gave a keynote address at the online global start-up festival 'COMEUP 2020'.
Lee Sung SooDuring his keynote remark, the CEO made a comment regarding Red Velvet's leader IRENE's recent controversy.

Lee Sung Soo said, "There was a slight controversy recently, but we have sincerely apologized for the incident."
Lee Sung SooThen he simply hinted fans on Red Velvet's possible comeback in the near future.

He added, "Red Velvet will soon return with a more mature image."
IRENEBack in October, one stylist disclosed IRENE's rude behavior on her personal Instagram, and IRENE admitted her wrongdoings and apologized through a sincere Instagram post of apology.

▶ [SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Apologizes After Being Criticized for Her Rude Behavior

Following the incident, all members of Red Velvet are currently taking a break from all activities.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.