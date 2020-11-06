[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Shares that Him & Sooyoung Raise Two Dogs Together

Actor Chung Kyung-ho shared that he raises two dogs with his girlfriend Sooyoung of Girls' Generation.On November 5, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Chung Kyung-ho going for a walk with his dogs.While on a walk, Chung Kyung-ho explained what the name of his dogs 'Ho-young' and 'Ae-bong' mean.Chung Kyung-ho said, "'Ho-young' was named after mine and Sooyoung's name, and 'Ae-bong' was inspired by the nickname of my previous car 'Bong-sik'."He continued, "They are seven years apart, but have never fought with each other. They are such good dogs."Then, he said, "I'm actually raising them with my girlfriend Sooyoung."He went on, "When I'm busy with work, my girlfriend takes care of these two, and I take care of them when she has no time due to work."Not too long ago, Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung celebrated the birthday of the dogs with each other.Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.(Credit= '모노튜브' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)(SBS Star)