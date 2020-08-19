[SBS Star] Sooyoung Celebrates the Birthday of Chung Kyung-ho's Dog 'Ho-young' that Was Named After Them

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Sooyoung celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho's dogs.On August 18, Chung Kyung-ho updated his Instagram with a new photo.The photo was of a cake that was in shape of his dogs 'Ho-young' and 'Ae-bong'.On the cake, it said, "Ho-young♥ Ae-bong♥ Be with me for as long as possible♥"It seemed like he was celebrating one of the dogs' birthday, and decided to make it more special than usual.Then on August 19, Sooyoung shared a photo of the same cake with the dogs on her Instagram.Over the photo, she wrote, "Oh my...!"Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.It is widely known that 'Ho-young' was named after Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung's name.Their Instagram photos showed their relationship is still rock-solid, and this cute couple is making many smile at the moment.(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)(SBS Star)