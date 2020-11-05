[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Congratulates T.O.P's Birthday with a New Photo of the Two

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared a new photo of him and T.O.P in celebration of the fellow member's birthday.On November 4, G-DRAGON took to his personal Instagram account to share a new photo of himself and T.O.P.G-DRAGON did not write anything in the caption, but left a purple heart emoji instead.Looking at the two BIGBANG members' hair color, it seems like the photo was taken when they promoted 'Last Dance' in 2016.Although the photo was taken a while back, fans who have been waiting for their comeback expressed excitement to see the two's never-before-seen photo.While plans for a group comeback is still uncertain, it has recently been revealed that G-DRAGON is working on some music for his solo comeback.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)