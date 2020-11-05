[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Congratulates T.O.P's Birthday with a New Photo of the Two

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared a new photo of him and T.O.P in celebration of the fellow member's birthday.
On November 4, G-DRAGON took to his personal Instagram account to share a new photo of himself and T.O.P.
G-DRAGON did not write anything in the caption, but left a purple heart emoji instead.
Looking at the two BIGBANG members' hair color, it seems like the photo was taken when they promoted 'Last Dance' in 2016.
Although the photo was taken a while back, fans who have been waiting for their comeback expressed excitement to see the two's never-before-seen photo.
While plans for a group comeback is still uncertain, it has recently been revealed that G-DRAGON is working on some music for his solo comeback.
▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON to Make a Solo Comeback Soon
(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)