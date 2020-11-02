뉴스
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON to Make a Solo Comeback Soon
Published 2020.11.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON to Make a Solo Comeback Soon
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG is reportedly working on new music to make a solo comeback soon.

On November 2, multiple news outlets reported that G-DRAGON is currently gearing up for his solo comeback.
G-DRAGONAccording to reports, G-DRAGON was recently spotted going back and forth between YG Entertainment, YGX, and THE BLACK LABEL buildings; presumably working on new music.

Shortly after the report, G-DRAGON's management agency YG Entertainment simply stated, "It is true that G-DRAGON is currently working on some new music."
G-DRAGONG-DRAGON's last solo album was released in 2017, and he participated in BIGBANG's 'Flower Road' in 2018.

With no further details shared regarding the BIGBANG member's solo comeback, fans are expressing their excitement towards the K-pop legend's return to the music scene.
G-DRAGON(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
