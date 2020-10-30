뉴스
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL's Alleged Acquaintance Says, "This Current Situation Is All Karma"
Published 2020.10.30 14:36 View Count
An alleged acquaintance of K-pop boy group EXO's CHANYEOL spoke up about his ongoing controversy.

On October 29, an Instagram user 'A' who is an alleged acquaintance of CHANYEOL and his fellow member BAEKHYUN, shared a lengthy post on her Instagram account.
CHANYEOL'A' wrote, "This current situation is really all karma. You said that even if you were like this, people who like you would like you anyways. Well, that's just a delusion."

She continued, "Please take a look at yourself and start from self-reflecting instead of blaming others first. You still have a long way to go, seeing as how you were calling friends first to make sure they keep their mouths shut."
CHANYEOL"You don't have the minimal amount of manners towards the people who like you, cheer for you, and trust you," she said, "You were talking about music while doing hand-synchs... Just be aware that you don't have talent at music, and that people around you who really do music are laughing at you."

She concluded her post by saying, "C**NYEOL, please get a grip. Even B**KHYUN doesn't live like you either."
CHANYEOLPreviously on October 29, a post that claimed to be written by CHANYEOL's ex-girlfriend became a hot topic online.

The alleged ex-girlfriend accused CHANYEOL of cheating on her for three years, meeting at least 10 girls while he was in a relationship with her.

▶ [SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL's Alleged Ex-girlfriend Claims That He Cheated on Her

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
