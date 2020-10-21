[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo's Lookalike YC Expresses Wish to Meet Him in Person

Actor Lee Kwang Soo's lookalike, YC (Wen Yuching) of Chinese boy group C.T.O, shared his wish to personally meet the actor in Korea.On October 19, YC took to his personal Instagram account to share that he is currently visiting Seoul, South Korea.Along with the photo of himself, YC wrote, "I've finally come to Korea. My wish is to meet the Asia Prince Lee Kwang Soo. Lee Kwang Soo sunbaenim, let's meet!"When YC made appearance on a Chinese survival audition show as a contestant earlier this year, his strong resemblance to Lee Kwang Soo went viral not only in China but also in Korea.Even Lee Kwang Soo mentioned YC and "officially approved" him as his lookalike.On July 19 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo said, "I approve of his lookalike. I have to say that he really does look exactly like me."Meanwhile, YC is reportedly visiting Seoul to make appearance on a variety show.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'yuchingxx' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)