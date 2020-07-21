[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares Thoughts on Seeing His Chinese Doppelganger

Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared what he thinks of a Chinese entertainment trainee who looks just like him.Not too long ago, one Chinese entertainment trainee became a hot topic of conversation in Korea.He was a contestant of a popular Chinese survival audition show.A lot of people started talking about him, because he looked incredibly similar to Lee Kwang Soo.He almost looked as if he was Lee Kwang Soo's identical twin brother.Then on July 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo mentioned his Chinese doppelgänger.During the talk, another cast member Yu Jae Seok said, "There was this Chinese entertainment trainee who looks like Lee Kwang Soo. He looks so similar that his photos recently went viral online."As soon as Lee Kwang Soo heard him, he laughed and nodded as if he knew exactly what Yu Jae Seok was talking about.Lee Kwang Soo responded, "I approve of this lookalike. I have to say that he does look exactly like me."(Credit= SBS Running Man, Online Community)(SBS Star)