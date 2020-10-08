뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Gives a Sneak Peek of Inside YG Entertainment's New Building
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Gives a Sneak Peek of Inside YG Entertainment's New Building

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Gives a Sneak Peek of Inside YG Entertainment's New Building

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.08 18:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Gives a Sneak Peek of Inside YG Entertainments New Building
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared photos that showed inside YG Entertainment's new building.

On October 18, JENNIE updated her Instagram with some new photos of herself.

The photos were of JENNIE sitting on the stairs with some products placed next to her.

Behind her, there was a huge glass wall of the building showing beautiful clouds in the blue sky.

Along with the photos, JENNIE wrote, "I'm filming a commercial here at the new YG Entertainment building."
JENNIENot too long ago, YG Entertainment announced that their new building had been completed.

▶ [SBS Star] YG Entertainment Completes Construction of Their New Building

Situated right next to their current building, the new building is a nine-story building with five additional floors underground.

The facilities include a two-story tall auditorium, seven large dance studios, seven large recording studios and 30 personal studios for the company's songwriters and artists.

This was the first time that inside of YG Entertainment's new building was shown.
JENNIE JENNIEFollowing the release of JENNIE's photos, another shot of the building's indoors was posted online.

Upon seeing these photos, fans wrote comments such as, "Wow, it looks so modern!", "The design is pretty futuristic, don't you guys think?", "The new building looks super nice!" and so on.
YG Entertainment(Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.