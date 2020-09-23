뉴스
[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Completes Construction of Their New Building
Lee Narin

One of Korea's top entertainment management agencies YG Entertainment has completed construction of their new building.

On September 23, YG Entertainment announced that their new building next to their current building has been completed.

The agency said, "We've worked on constructing the new building for about eight years now, and it's finally been finished."

They continued, "We have begun moving some of our offices, employees, equipment and lots of other things last week."

They added, "Everything that need to be moved is expected to be relocated to the new building by the end of the year."
YG EntertainmentYG Entertainment's new headquarters is located in the neighborhood of Hapjeong in the Mapo District of Seoul.

It is situated right next to their current building, and is a nine-story building with five additional floors underground.

The new headquarters' facilities include a two-story tall auditorium, seven large dance studios, seven large recording studios and 30 personal studios for the company's songwriters and artists.

The entire second floor was designed to be a modern food court, and the basement floors include large-scale gym and recreational facilities for the company's employees as well as artists.

It is said that a connecting bridge will be built between YG Entertainment's current building and the new one.
YG Entertainment YG EntertainmentYG Entertainment is home to renowned K-pop artists including BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, WINNER, iKON, AKMU, TREASURE and more.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
