[SBS Star] PSY Shares Photos from His Recent Reunion with BTS V

Singer PSY and V of K-pop boy group BTS posed together for photos during their recent reunion.On September 21, PSY took to his Instagram to share new photos that he took with V.In the photos, the two Billboard stars were seen affectionately hugging each other.The two stars boasted their close friendship while smiling brightly for the camera.PSY wrote in the caption, "Me & V", along with their birthdays that are just one day apart―V on December 30 and PSY on December 31.Meanwhile, BTS took #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks with the group's latest song 'Dynamite'.The highest-charting Korean singer on the Hot 100 before that was PSY, landed at the #2 spot with his 2012 hit 'Gangnam Style'.When BTS finally broke his previous record on the chart, PSY gave a shout out to BTS on his Instagram, saying, "Finally. Proud. I am sincerely proud."(Credit= '42psy42' Instagram, YG Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)