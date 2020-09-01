[SBS Star] PSY Gives a Shout Out to BTS on Setting a New Billboard Record

Singer/producer PSY sincerely congratulated K-pop boy group BTS on breaking his record on Billboard's Hot 100.On the morning of September 1, PSY took to his official Instagram account to give a shout out to BTS.Along with the image of upcoming week's Hot 100 list, PSY wrote, "Finally. Proud. I am sincerely proud," and tagged BTS' official Instagram account with fire emojis.Before BTS topping the chart with 'Dynamite', PSY was the first K-pop acto with the highest rank on Hot 100.Back in 2013, PSY landed on #2 spot for seven consecutive weeks with his all-time hit song 'Gangnam Style'.Upon seeing BTS setting a historic record after seven years, fans commented, "BTS paving the way!", "I can't be more proud.", "Literally crying all day.", and more.(Credit= '42psy42' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)