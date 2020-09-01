뉴스
[SBS Star] PSY Gives a Shout Out to BTS on Setting a New Billboard Record
Published 2020.09.01
Singer/producer PSY sincerely congratulated K-pop boy group BTS on breaking his record on Billboard's Hot 100.

On the morning of September 1, PSY took to his official Instagram account to give a shout out to BTS.
PSY Gives a Shout Out to BTS on Setting a New Billboard RecordAlong with the image of upcoming week's Hot 100 list, PSY wrote, "Finally. Proud. I am sincerely proud," and tagged BTS' official Instagram account with fire emojis.

Before BTS topping the chart with 'Dynamite', PSY was the first K-pop acto with the highest rank on Hot 100.

Back in 2013, PSY landed on #2 spot for seven consecutive weeks with his all-time hit song 'Gangnam Style'.
PSY Gives a Shout Out to BTS on Setting a New Billboard RecordUpon seeing BTS setting a historic record after seven years, fans commented, "BTS paving the way!", "I can't be more proud.", "Literally crying all day.", and more.

(Credit= '42psy42' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
