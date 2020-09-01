뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Congratulates BTS on Its Historic Billboard Hot 100 #1
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Congratulates BTS on Its Historic Billboard Hot 100 #1

[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Congratulates BTS on Its Historic Billboard Hot 100 #1

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.09.01 14:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Congratulates BTS on Its Historic Billboard Hot 100 #1
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shared his congratulatory message to K-pop boy group BTS on the group's newest Billboard achievement.

On August 31 (local time), Billboard announced that BTS' latest release 'Dynamite' topped on their Hot 100.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Rewrites K-pop History by Topping Billboard Hot 100

Following the news, the President took to his official Twitter on September 1 to sincerely congratulate BTS on writing a new history.
BTS, President Moon Jae-inPresident Moon's message reads as follows:

BTS has achieved its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, writing a new chapter in K-pop history as the first Korean band to do so.

After having topped the Billboard 200 main album chart four times, they have now reached No. 1 on both charts.

It is truly amazing, and it is a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop.

The song 'Dynamite', which topped the list, is all the more meaningful as it has been composed to give a message of comfort and hope to people around the world who are struggling with COVID-19.

It will bring huge consolation to Koreans suffering from the national crisis caused by COVID-19. I offer my heartfelt congratulations.
BTS, President Moon Jae-in(Credit= 'moonriver365' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.