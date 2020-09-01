[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Congratulates BTS on Its Historic Billboard Hot 100 #1

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shared his congratulatory message to K-pop boy group BTS on the group's newest Billboard achievement.
On August 31 (local time), Billboard announced that BTS' latest release 'Dynamite' topped on their Hot 100.
Following the news, the President took to his official Twitter on September 1 to sincerely congratulate BTS on writing a new history.
President Moon's message reads as follows:
BTS has achieved its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, writing a new chapter in K-pop history as the first Korean band to do so.
After having topped the Billboard 200 main album chart four times, they have now reached No. 1 on both charts.
It is truly amazing, and it is a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop.
The song 'Dynamite', which topped the list, is all the more meaningful as it has been composed to give a message of comfort and hope to people around the world who are struggling with COVID-19.
It will bring huge consolation to Koreans suffering from the national crisis caused by COVID-19. I offer my heartfelt congratulations.
