[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Rewrites K-pop History by Topping Billboard Hot 100
Published 2020.09.01 10:54

[LEAD]

K-pop boy group BTS has just set another record, topping Billboard's main chart Hot 100 for the first time in K-pop history.

What makes this newest achievement extra special?

Our New York correspondent Kim Jong-won reports.


[REPORT]

Billboard announced that BTS' latest single 'Dynamite' landed at #1 on their upcoming Hot 100 chart.

Hot 100 is a weekly music chart that blends all-genre streaming, digital sales, and radio airplay data; showing the most popular songs at the moment in the U.S. market.

It is the very first time for a K-pop act to top Hot 100, with PSY's 'Gangnam Style' stayed at #2 until now as the highest record in K-pop history.

BTS previously topped Billboard's albums shart Billboard 200 four times.

While Billboard 200 depends on the volume of fandom, the song chart Hot 100 is relatively more competitive for a non-English singer to reach the top.

[BTS SUGA / Press Conference, August 21 : We started with the idea that it would be nice to give strength to everyone in this tiring time, so we hope this song could give strength and comfort to many people.]

BTS also won big at this year's 'MTV Video Music Awards' with the group's February release 'ON', sweeping four categories including the Best Pop and Best Choreography.

[Nicole Richie / Award Presenter : And the VMA (for the Best Pop category) goes to... BTS 'ON'!]

Although the members were not able to stand on the actual stage due to the spread of COVID-19, BTS presented 'Dynamite' performance for the first time through a pre-recording.

▶ 방탄소년단, 한국 가수 최초 '빌보드 핫100' 1위

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
