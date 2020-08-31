[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Talks About Her Recent Dating Rumors with Oh Dongmin

Actress Jeon So Min denied her dating rumors with actor Oh Dongmin on 'Running Man'.On August 30 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min mentioned her recent dating rumors.During the opening, the cast members of 'Running Man' brought up the news regarding Jeon So Min and Oh Dongmin that broke not too long ago.Yu Jae Seok asked, "Seriously, what was the news about, So Min? We were all so shocked!"Jeon So Min awkwardly laughed and answered, "I have many guy friends. He's one of them."Ji Suk Jin commented, "But why did you and him go to the escape room? You also went camping with him, didn't you?"He continued, "Those are the kind of activities that you can't really do together unless you two are super close. So, tell us!"Jeon So Min suddenly started stuttering and said, "No, no, no. I didn't... We just..."Then, Yu Jae Seok playfully said, "Oh, I get it now. This was the reason why you were so nice to Se Chan in the waiting room earlier!"He went on, "You're trying to show everybody that you are not only close to Oh Dongmin, but all other guy friends. Isn't that right?"Jeon So Min said, "But Se Chan didn't reply to my text the other day. Are you mad? Dongmin honestly is just a friend of mine."(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'jsomin86' Instagram)(SBS Star)