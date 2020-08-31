뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Talks About Her Recent Dating Rumors with Oh Dongmin
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Talks About Her Recent Dating Rumors with Oh Dongmin

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Talks About Her Recent Dating Rumors with Oh Dongmin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.31 10:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Talks About Her Recent Dating Rumors with Oh Dongmin
Actress Jeon So Min denied her dating rumors with actor Oh Dongmin on 'Running Man'. 

On August 30 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min mentioned her recent dating rumors. 

During the opening, the cast members of 'Running Man' brought up the news regarding Jeon So Min and Oh Dongmin that broke not too long ago. 

▶ [SBS Star] Jeon So Min & Oh Dongmin Spark Dating Rumors; Agencies Respond
Jeon So MinYu Jae Seok asked, "Seriously, what was the news about, So Min? We were all so shocked!" 

Jeon So Min awkwardly laughed and answered, "I have many guy friends. He's one of them." 

Ji Suk Jin commented, "But why did you and him go to the escape room? You also went camping with him, didn't you?" 

He continued, "Those are the kind of activities that you can't really do together unless you two are super close. So, tell us!" 

Jeon So Min suddenly started stuttering and said, "No, no, no. I didn't... We just..." 
Jeon So MinThen, Yu Jae Seok playfully said, "Oh, I get it now. This was the reason why you were so nice to Se Chan in the waiting room earlier!" 

He went on, "You're trying to show everybody that you are not only close to Oh Dongmin, but all other guy friends. Isn't that right?" 

Jeon So Min said, "But Se Chan didn't reply to my text the other day. Are you mad? Dongmin honestly is just a friend of mine." 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'jsomin86' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.