[SBS Star] Jeon So Min & Oh Dongmin Spark Dating Rumors; Agencies Respond

Actress Jeon So Min has sparked dating rumors with actor Oh Dongmin after the two were seen uploading similar photos on their Instagram.Recently, rumors started going around saying that Jeon So Min and Oh Dongmin were in a relationship.It all began with Jeon So Min and Oh Dongmin sharing similar photos as well as photos of themselves at the same place which seemed like they took it for each other.Then on August 10, management agency of both stars officially denied the dating rumors.They said, "Jeon So Min and Oh Dongmin are not dating; they are just very good friends."Jeon So Min and Oh Dongmin became close after featuring in KBS' drama 'Review Notebook of My Embarrassing Days' in 2018.Previously in June, Jeon So Min sent a snack truck to the set of Oh Dongmin's current drama 'Into the Ring'.What a lot of people assumed to be a romance turned out to be a friendship, and many are going on board with their cute friendship.(Credit= 'jsomin86' 'donminohs' Instagram)(SBS Star)