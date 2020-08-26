뉴스
[SBS Star] WHO Director-General Invites BTS to World Health Assembly
뉴스

Published 2020.08.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WHO Director-General Invites BTS to World Health Assembly
Having spoken at the UN General Assembly in 2018, K-pop boy group BTS has now received an invite from the WHO(World Health Organization) to make appearance on the upcoming World Health Assembly.

According to reports on August 26, the seven members of BTS were invited to perform at the upcoming World Health Assembly that is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland.
WHO Director-GeneralWHO Director-GeneralWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a tweet on his official Twitter last Saturday, saying, "I hear you and all the other ARMY (BTS' official fan club) saying they want to see more crossovers between public health and BTS. I am delighted to invite BTS to take 'Dynamite' to the next World Health Assembly."

The Director-General also congratulated BTS on grabbing 100 million views on YouTube for 'Dynamite' music video within a day.
BTSBack in March, WHO asked BTS to join the organization's 'Safe Hands Challenge' campaign to raise awareness on proper hand-washing to flatten the curb of COVID-19 cases all across the world.

All BTS members have continuously been sharing their positive impact to make the world a better place, with JIMIN's most recent donation of 100 million won (approximately 84,000 dollars) to provide a better educational environment for students living in Jeollanam-do, South Korea.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Donates Multi-million Won to Students in Jeollanam-do
BTS(Credit= 'DrTedros' Twitter, World Health Organization, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.