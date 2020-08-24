뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Donates Multi-million Won to Students in Jeollanam-do
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.24
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN donated multi-million won to Jeollanam-do students.

On August 24, Jeollanamdo Office of Education revealed that JIMIN made generous donation recently.
JIMINThey said that JIMIN donated 100 million won (approximately 84,000 dollars) to the ministry through his father on July 29.

They commented, "We are thankful for his donation. We'll be using the money for the students in our province."
JIMINJIMIN has been making frequent donation to his old school as well as Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education.

Busan is JIMIN's hometown, but JIMIN has no known connections to Jeollanam-do.

JIMIN's benevolent act is once again making his fans' hearts melt.
JIMINMeanwhile, BTS dropped the group's first English-only song 'Dynamite' on August 24.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
