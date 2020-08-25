[SBS Star] Kim Min-suk Talks About Catching a Man Secretly Taking Photos of a Woman's Body Parts

Actor Kim Min-suk commented on his recent act of catching a man secretly taking photos of a woman's body parts last month.On August 25, Kim Min-suk's interview with fashion magazine @Star1 was unveiled.During the interview, Kim Min-suk shared thoughts on returning to the industry after completing his military service.Kim Min-suk said, "For about a week after the completion, I felt the happiest. But at the same time, I felt nervous, because I hadn't been out of my military base for that long."He continued, "As I entered my 30s though, I felt like I can try anything whether that is my work or daily life. When I was in my 20s, I was too worried about everything."Then, Kim Min-suk talked about his amazing act of catching a bad guy at a coffee shop last month.Kim Min-suk laughed and responded, "It all happened on my day-off from the military. I saw a guy taking a woman's body parts under the table at a coffee shop, and made sure he couldn't run away before the police came to arrest him."He went on, "I'm embarrassed that this had become such a huge talk of the town. I just did what I had to do, you know. The attention makes me feel shy."Kim Min-suk came back as an actor following his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier from December 2018 until July 20 this year.(Credit= @Star1)(SBS Star)