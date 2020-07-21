SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Min-suk Catches a Man Secretly Taking Photos of a Woman's Body Parts
Actor Kim Min-suk demonstrated what an exemplary citizen is. 

On July 21, it was reported that Kim Min-suk recently caught a man secretly taking photos of a woman's body parts at one coffee shop. 
Kim Min-sukBack on July 19, Kim Min-suk was on his last day-off from the military. 

While spending time at a coffee shop, he spotted a man taking photos of a woman's body parts under the table. 

Without hesitation, Kim Min-suk went over to him and grabbed him before he even tried to run away. 

After that, he called the police, and held him until the police came. 

It was later revealed that the man had lots of other secretly-taken photos of different women in his phone. 

Thanks to Kim Min-suk's brave act, this man was able to get judged by the law. 
Kim Min-sukIn response to this report, Kim Min-suk's management agency stated, "Yes, the report about Kim Min-suk catching that man at the coffee shop is true." 

The agency continued, "Kim Min-suk saw him doing something suspicious, then found out he was taking photos of a woman's body parts with his phone. Then, he turned him over to the police." 
Kim Min-sukMeanwhile, Kim Min-suk discharged from the military on July 20. 

(Credit= 'samuliesword' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
