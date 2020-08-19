뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Gives Update on Red Velvet WENDY's Condition & Future Plans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Gives Update on Red Velvet WENDY's Condition & Future Plans

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Gives Update on Red Velvet WENDY's Condition & Future Plans

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.19 13:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Ent. Gives Update on Red Velvet WENDYs Condition & Future Plans
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY is slowly but surely gearing up for her return.

On August 19, the teaser photos of Red Velvet's five members for their upcoming cover of their agency senior BoA's song 'Milky Way' were revealed.
Red VelvetFans were beyond excited to see WENDY in the teaser looking greater than ever, as she has been on an indefinite hiatus after sustaining a severe injury to her pelvis last year.

▶ [SBS Star] SM Entertainment Confirms Red Velvet WENDY's Absence for the Time Being
WENDYFollowing the teaser release, a source from Red Velvet's agency SM Entertainment confirmed, "WENDY has recovered significantly, and she will participate in Red Velvet's activities as long as they are not too strenuous for her."
WENDYMeanwhile, Red Velvet's 'Milky Way' cover is scheduled to be released on August 21 at 6PM KST as part of SM Entertainment's ongoing project 'Our Beloved BoA' in celebration of BoA's 20th debut anniversary.

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.