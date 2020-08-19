[SBS Star] SM Ent. Gives Update on Red Velvet WENDY's Condition & Future Plans

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY is slowly but surely gearing up for her return.On August 19, the teaser photos of Red Velvet's five members for their upcoming cover of their agency senior BoA's song 'Milky Way' were revealed.Fans were beyond excited to see WENDY in the teaser looking greater than ever, as she has been on an indefinite hiatus after sustaining a severe injury to her pelvis last year.Following the teaser release, a source from Red Velvet's agency SM Entertainment confirmed, "WENDY has recovered significantly, and she will participate in Red Velvet's activities as long as they are not too strenuous for her."Meanwhile, Red Velvet's 'Milky Way' cover is scheduled to be released on August 21 at 6PM KST as part of SM Entertainment's ongoing project 'Our Beloved BoA' in celebration of BoA's 20th debut anniversary.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)