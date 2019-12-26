SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Confirms Red Velvet WENDY's Absence for the Time Being
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Confirms Red Velvet WENDY's Absence for the Time Being

Published 2019.12.26 14:46 Updated 2019.12.26 14:50
Following WENDY's unfortunate accident occurred at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun', her agency shared more details about her injury and future activities.

During the rehearsal for SBS' year-end music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' on December 25, the Red Velvet member sustained injuries after falling down from the stage lift.
WENDYWENDY was supposedly performing her collaboration stage with SEUNGHEE of OH MY GIRL, Eunha of GFRIEND, and Solar of MAMAMOO.

She was immediately taken to the hospital for a thorough examination, as she is suffering injuries to her face and fractures in her pelvis and wrist on the right side of her body.
2019 SBS Gayo DaejunThe production team of '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' issued a statement of apology, saying, "There was an unfortunate accident during rehearsals that lead to Red Velvet WENDY sustaining injuries. As a result, Red Velvet is unable to appear on the live show of '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun', and we sincerely apologize to fans and viewers."

They added, "We hope Red Velvet WENDY's fast recovery, and we promise to take extra care to ensure safety in the future."
Red VelvetThen on December 26, SM Entertainment gave an additional statement regarding Red Velvet's attendance on the remaining year-end shows.

The agency stated, "The remaining four members of Red Velvet will perform at '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje' and '2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon'. They will perform their solo stages and special performances but will not perform as a group."

They continued, "WENDY is currently hospitalized and receiving treatments. She will solely focus on treatment until she is fully recovered."

(Credit= SBS, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
