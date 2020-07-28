[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shares First Instagram Update Following His Recent Divorce

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon updated his social media for the first time after his divorce with actress Koo Hye Sun.On July 27, Ahn Jae Hyeon shared new photos of himself on his personal Instagram account.In the photos, the actor is seen posing in front of a wall full of greens with a headband and a casual t-shirt.Although he was wearing a mask on, Ahn Jae Hyeon's good looks stood out in the photos as he changed his hair color into bright yellow.Fans flooded Ahn Jae Hyeon's social media with comments like, "Oppa, you look like an idol group member.", "That yellow color suits your fair skin so well.", "Glad to see you're doing well!", and more.Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun's marriage came to an official end on July 15.After they both agreed to end their marriage through a divorce mediation, they shared a statement through their legal representatives, saying, "The two will each walk on their own paths, and they will wish the best for each other's future."(Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)