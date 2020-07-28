뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shares First Instagram Update Following His Recent Divorce
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shares First Instagram Update Following His Recent Divorce

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.28 16:09 Updated 2020.07.28 16:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shares First Instagram Update Following His Recent Divorce
Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon updated his social media for the first time after his divorce with actress Koo Hye Sun.

On July 27, Ahn Jae Hyeon shared new photos of himself on his personal Instagram account.
Ahn Jae HyeonAhn Jae HyeonIn the photos, the actor is seen posing in front of a wall full of greens with a headband and a casual t-shirt.

Although he was wearing a mask on, Ahn Jae Hyeon's good looks stood out in the photos as he changed his hair color into bright yellow.
Ahn Jae HyeonFans flooded Ahn Jae Hyeon's social media with comments like, "Oppa, you look like an idol group member.", "That yellow color suits your fair skin so well.", "Glad to see you're doing well!", and more.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun's marriage came to an official end on July 15.

After they both agreed to end their marriage through a divorce mediation, they shared a statement through their legal representatives, saying, "The two will each walk on their own paths, and they will wish the best for each other's future."

▶ [SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon Completes Divorce Mediation; Officially Divorced
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae Hyeon(Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.