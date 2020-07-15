SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon Completes Divorce Mediation; Officially Divorced
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon Completes Divorce Mediation; Officially Divorced

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.15 16:47 View Count
Actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon are now legally divorced.

On July 15, the divorce mediation session for Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon was held at Seoul Family Court.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonKoo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon were not present at the session, with their legal representatives attendance instead.

The two sides reportedly did not submit applications for a mediation, but the court in charge of their divorce referred them to mediation.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonTheir official statement reads as follows:

Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun came to an agreement to settle for divorce through mediation on July 15, 2020.

The two will each walk on their own paths, and they will wish the best for each other's future.

We express apologies for causing trouble to the public with their personal issues until now.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonKoo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon tied the knot in May 2016, until Ahn Jae Hyeon filed a divorce lawsuit against Koo Hye Sun in September 2019.

(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
