[SBS Star] Former ILUV Shin Min-ah Taken to the Emergency Room After She Faints

Shin Min-ah, formerly of K-pop girl group ILUV, was taken to the emergency room after fainting.On July 24, Shin Min-ah's mother took to Shin Min-ah's Instagram to share a post.In the post, she wrote, "I'm sorry about delivering such bad news. Shin Min-ah was admitted to the emergency room after she fainted earlier today. She is going to be hospitalized for some time."She continued, "Please refrain from leaving malicious comments and making speculations. Thank you."Last week, Shin Min-ah revealed that she was a victim of bullying by her fellow ILUV members.At that time, Shin Min-ah shared that she even tried to take her own life, because she was going through a very tough time.Not long later though, ILUV's management agency denied that they bullied Shin Min-ah and stated they were going to file a lawsuit against her for spreading rumors.(Credit= 'choco._.ah' Instagram)(SBS Star)