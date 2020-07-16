[SBS Star] Former ILUV Shin Min-ah Says TAEMIN's Cousin Stopped Her From Throwing Herself Into a River

Shin Min-ah, formerly of K-pop girl group ILUV, shared that she was saved by a cousin of boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN while attempting to take her own life.Recently, Shin Min-ah revealed that she was a victim of bullying by her fellow ILUV members.Then on July 14, Shin Min-ah uploaded a voice-only video on her YouTube titled, "Let me thank the police officer."Shin Min-ah said, "I'm so sorry for making you worry about what happened at Han River in the middle of last night."She continued, "I headed to Han River, thinking of doing something terrible. But one police officer saved me from doing it, and told me a lot of things. He/she comforted my mom after the incident as well."Shin Min-ah went on, "The police officer said he/she was TAEMIN's cousin, and I really would like to see him/her once more to thank him/her again for everything. I'll never forget it."She said, "I'm currently mentally unstable. After I recover from it though, I'm going to go and see him/her. Once again, thank you very much."At the end of the video, Shin Min-ah added, "I also would like to say a word to the people who bullied me, as I know that they are watching this video right now."She continued, "I'm in a lot of pain because of you guys. Please stop being so cruel to me anymore."(Credit= 'choco._.ah' 'lm_____ltm' Instagram, 'Cocoah코코아' YouTube)(SBS Star)