SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Hints at His Potential Comeback?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Hints at His Potential Comeback?

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.22 17:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Hints at His Potential Comeback?
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG garnered anticipation towards his potential comeback with his latest social media post.

On July 21, G-DRAGON updated his personal Instagram with new photos of himself.
G-DRAGONIn the photos, G-DRAGON is seen wearing a floral shirt with dazzling rings on his fingers at a place that seems to be a filming set.
G-DRAGONAlong with the photos, the BIGBANG leader simply left the clapperboard emoji, raising everyone's speculation that he is shooting something for his return to the K-pop scene.
G-DRAGONMeanwhile, it has been over two years since G-DRAGON and his fellow BIGBANG members made their comeback.

BIGBANG's last release was the song 'Flower Road' in 2018, a goodbye gift for fans ahead of the members' military enlistment.
BIGBANGThe group was originally set to take on the stage of this year's 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival', but the festival has officially been canceled due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

▶ [SBS Star] 'Coachella 2020' Is Canceled; BIGBANG's Comeback Performance Is Canceled as a Result

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.