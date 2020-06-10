SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Coachella 2020' Is Canceled; BIGBANG's Comeback Performance Is Canceled as a Result
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Coachella 2020 Is Canceled; BIGBANGs Comeback Performance Is Canceled as a Result
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's long-awaited comeback performance in October has unfortunately been canceled. 

On June 9, Billboard reported that this year's 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' has officially been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. 

The festival was originally supposed to take place the second and third weekend of April prior to the pandemic, but then it was moved to the second and third weekend of October about two months ago. 
BIGBANGBIGBANG alongside many well-known artists such as Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and more were slated to perform at 'Coachella 2020'. 

With the news, all their performances automatically have been canceled. 
BIGBANGThis was devastating news to BIGBANG fans than fans of any other artists. 

It was because the scheduled performance in October was the group's first performance together in a very long time. 

A countless number of fans around the world have been waiting for BIGBANG's 'Coachella' performance, and disappointment is unimaginably huge at the moment. 
BIGBANG(Credit= 'coachella' Twitter, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
