[SBS Star] H5 HONEY & K Test Positive for COVID-19 After Performing in Japan

K-pop boy group H5's members HONEY and K tested positive for COVID-19.On July 16, H5's management agency HM Entertainment shared news regarding HONEY and K on Twitter.The agency said, "HONEY and K tested positive for COVID-19 following their musical performance in Tokyo, Japan."They continued, "HONEY is currently staying at a designated quarantine facility, and K has quarantined himself at his home. We're so sorry for delivering such heartbreaking news."It has been said that HONEY, K and another H5 member REN recently performed a musical at one theater in Shinjuku, Tokyo.The two stars had no symptoms but took the test, as over 30 people who were involved with the musical including the audience, cast and staff contracted the coronavirus.HONEY and K ended up with a positive result while REN is following self-quarantine measures after testing negative just in case.Back in April, Yoon Hak of another boy group SUPERNOVA tested positive for COVID-19.At that time, no Korean celebrities tested positive for the virus; Yoon Hak was the very first one.HONEY and K have now become the second and third Korean celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.(Credit= 'h5_official_' Twitter)(SBS Star)