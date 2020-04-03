SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SUPERNOVA Yoon Hak Becomes the First Korean Celebrity to Test Positive for COVID-19
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SUPERNOVA Yoon Hak Becomes the First Korean Celebrity to Test Positive for COVID-19

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.03 16:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SUPERNOVA Yoon Hak Becomes the First Korean Celebrity to Test Positive for COVID-19
Yoon Hak of K-pop boy group SUPERNOVA tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 3, SUPERNOVA's management agency SV Entertainment shared that Yoon Hak was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.
Yoon HakThe agency explained, "Yoon Hak returned to Korea from Japan on March 24, and symptoms of COVID-19 started to show on March 27."

They continued, "Then on March 31, he got tested for COVID-19 and was test positive for coronavirus on April 1."
Yoon HakYoon Hak is said to be in an isolation unit in a hospital, but he fortunately only has mild symptoms at the moment.

The agency stated that Yoon Hak will be halting all activities for the time being to focus on treatment and recovery.
Yoon HakSo far, there has not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Korean celebrities.

This makes Yook Hak the first Korean celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

(Credit= 'unagi1202' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙