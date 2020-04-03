[SBS Star] SUPERNOVA Yoon Hak Becomes the First Korean Celebrity to Test Positive for COVID-19

Yoon Hak of K-pop boy group SUPERNOVA tested positive for COVID-19.On April 3, SUPERNOVA's management agency SV Entertainment shared that Yoon Hak was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.The agency explained, "Yoon Hak returned to Korea from Japan on March 24, and symptoms of COVID-19 started to show on March 27."They continued, "Then on March 31, he got tested for COVID-19 and was test positive for coronavirus on April 1."Yoon Hak is said to be in an isolation unit in a hospital, but he fortunately only has mild symptoms at the moment.The agency stated that Yoon Hak will be halting all activities for the time being to focus on treatment and recovery.So far, there has not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Korean celebrities.This makes Yook Hak the first Korean celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.(Credit= 'unagi1202' Instagram)(SBS Star)