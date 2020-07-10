SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kwon Min-ah Gives an Update for the First Time Since the Disclosure of Ji Min's Bullying
[SBS Star] Kwon Min-ah Gives an Update for the First Time Since the Disclosure of Ji Min's Bullying

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.10 15:58
Kwon Min-ah, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, updated her Instagram for the first time since the recent bullying controversy.

Last week, Kwon Min-ah revealed that she was bullied by AOA's leader Ji Min for over 10 years.

▶ [SBS Star] Former AOA Kwon Min-ah Shares She Mentally Struggled Hard Due to One AOA Member

Following Kwon Min-ah's disclosure, Ji Min shared an apology and departed from the group.
Ji MinWith a photo of her dog relaxing on a couch, Kwon Min-ah wrote, "I've received so many messages concerning and encouraging me, not just from my acquaintances but all others. I would like to apologize for not being able to reply to every one of you."

She continued, "I honestly can't thank you enough for such warm messages. I'm trying to read them all at the moment, but you really can stop worrying about me now."
Kwon Min-ahThe K-pop star went on, "I'm going to get treated so that you don't have to worry about me anymore. I promise to return to you as a happier and healthier-self as soon as I can."

She added, "Please take good care of yourself until then. Remember to always wear a mask and be careful not to catch a cold on rainy days."

Then, she wrapped up the message by saying, "Once again, I would like to thank you and say I'm truly sorry."
Kwon Min-ah(Credit= 'jiminbaby_18' 'kvwowv' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
