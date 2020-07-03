[SBS Star] Former AOA Kwon Min-ah Shares She Mentally Struggled Hard Due to One AOA Member

Kwon Min-ah, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, shared that one AOA member used to give her a hard time.On July 3, Kwon Min-ah updated her Instagram with a screenshot of one hater's message which said, "Get the heck out of my sight, bxxch."Under this image, Kwon Min-ah wrote, "Yes, I would like to get out of your sight as well. But I can't, because I have to take care of my mom."She continued, "When my dad was about to pass away, I cried in our waiting room. Then, one member dragged me to a changing area, and told me to stop crying. She told me that I was making the entire mood of the room go down. I was really scared at that time; I kept on thinking about my dad not being in this world anymore."She went on, "Her words are still vivid in my head. I could just let go of all the other things she did to me, but not this. After the recording, we happened to get in the same van. I took sleeping pills to just sleep the whole ride. As time passed, I felt as if I was getting more and more damaged inside. I even thought about taking my own life because of her."Then, Kwon Min-ah shared how satisfied she is with her career, "I'm fully aware that I'm not the best at my job as a member of AOA and actress, but I felt so happy doing it. I loved my job, and have never been stressed out due to work."She continued, "I really didn't want to leave AOA, but I went through so much for the last 10 years and I had enough of her bullying. That's why I had to give up on AOA although I was in great terms with all the other members."Kwon Min-ah said, "Recently, I heard that this member's father passed away. I felt heartbroken, as I know how hurtful it may be to her. I went to the funeral, and as soon as she saw me, she cried and apologized to me. It made my heart feel empty. What I mean is, my hatred towards her just disappeared like that. I'm okay with everything with her now, but I'm terrified. I feel like I'm completely broken inside."After that, Kwon Min-ah carried on talking about her life after she left AOA, "I knew that I would have unintentional period of blank for a bit after departing from AOA. I believed that I would be fine if I spent those times learning different things, and get treated for my depression and anxiety."She added, "What I didn't know was a lot of stuff can happen during that time. To be honest, I feel so worn out at the moment. Just like my haters tell me, I don't know who I am nor what I do for a living. It's not like I was born at my own will though. I'm only living for my mom."She wrapped up the writing by stating, "It's okay that you don't like me. It's okay that you don't give me your attention. Would you please leave me alone though? Yes, you can even blame it all on me. It's all my fault."Kwon Min-ah made debut as a member of AOA in July 2012, and left the group in May 2019 following her contract expiration with FNC Entertainment.(Credit= 'kvwowv' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)