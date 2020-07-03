[SBS Star] AOA Ji Min Says "Fiction"; Kwon Min-ah Fires Back at Her

Ji Min of K-pop girl group AOA wrote "Fiction" on social media amid former AOA member Kwon Min-ah's bullying allegations.On July 3, Kwon Min-ah shared a detailed post on her personal Instagram talking about how an AOA member bullied her for over 10 years.Shortly after Kwon Min-ah's social media update, Ji Min took her Instagram Story and simply wrote, "Fiction", on a black background.While Ji Min's post was later deleted, Kwon Min-ah fired back at Ji Min and revealed more details on her Instagram.Kwon Min-ah wrote, "Go ahead and say it's fiction. Unnie, you will receive punishment for it, so don't be like this. There are witnesses and evidence."She also brought up another incident when she was so scared of Ji Min scolding her for being late to a practice that she gave up on going, attempting to take her own life.She added, "Unnie, should I reveal more stories or not? There are many more things that are annoying to write it all down."Kwon Min-ah concluded her post, saying, "Please erase my memories too, unnie. Please."Meanwhile, AOA's management agency FNC Entertainment have yet to share an official statement regarding the issue.(Credit= 'jiminbaby_18' 'kvwowv' Instagram)(SBS Star)