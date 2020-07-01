SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Cutely Responds to IU's Cover of His Song 'UN Village'
[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Cutely Responds to IU's Cover of His Song 'UN Village'

Published 2020.07.01
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO gave the most adorable reaction to his 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' co-star singer IU covering his song.

During her latest episode of 'IU's Homebody Signal', IU shared covers of other singers' hit songs including BAEKHYUN's 'UN Village'.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Swoon Over IU's Cover of BTS·OH MY GIRL·BAEKHYUN's Songs
BAEKHYUN, IUBefore singing the song, IU revealed that 'UN Village' is her personal favorite and gave a shout out to BAEKHYUN.

Then on June 30, BAEKHYUN finally stumbled upon IU's 'UN Village' cover on Twitter.
BAEKHYUN, IUUpon watching the video, BAEKHYUN tweeted, "Soo-ya! Soo sang my song!", referring to IU's role 'Hae Soo' in 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.
BAEKHYUN, IUBAEKHYUN and IU both starred in SBS' 2016 hit drama 'Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' as the 10th prince 'Wang Eun' and 'Hae Soo'.

Although Wang Eun and Hae Soo did not end up as lovers, viewers had been loving the two characters' adorable chemistry in the drama.
BAEKHYUN, IU(Credit= 'B_hundred_Hyun' Twitter, 'EDAM Entertainment' YouTube, SBS)

(SBS Star)  
