[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Swoon Over IU's Cover of BTS·OH MY GIRL·BAEKHYUN's Songs

IU shared covers of other singers' hit songs including BTS' 'Spring Day', OH MY GIRL's 'Dolphin', EXO BAEKHYUN's 'UN Village', and many more.Recently, a new episode of 'IU's Homebody Signal' was shared on the official YouTube channel of IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment.During the episode, IU revealed that she had asked her fans to send her song requests that they would like her to sing to on 'IU's Homebody Signal'.Revealing that a total of 46,000 fans had sent their song requests in a day, IU said, "There are many songs, from the old ones to the latest ones."IU started with OH MY GIRL's 'Dolphin', the song she recommended others to listen to on her Instagram.She continued her song cover relay with DAY6's 'Zombie, Jukjae's 'Letter' and 'Lullaby', BTS' 'Spring Day', and BAEKHYUN's 'UN Village'.At the end, IU topped it all off with a cover of JeA's 'Greedyy', the song that she recently wrote the lyrics for.Check out IU's angelic voice in the video below: