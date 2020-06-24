SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho's Fans to Celebrate His Birthday with a Generous Donation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho's Fans to Celebrate His Birthday with a Generous Donation

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.24 17:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minhos Fans to Celebrate His Birthday with a Generous Donation
Lee Minho's fans made another generous donation to help children in need in celebration of the actor's birthday.

On June 22, Lee Minho celebrated his 33rd birthday with a massive amount of gifts that were sent from his fans around the world.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Minho Celebrates His Birthday with Tons of Gifts Sent from Fans
Lee Minho's Fans to Celebrate His Birthday with a Generous DonationBut it seems like fans did not want to stop there―as they donated 2.8 million won (approximately 2,329 dollars) to the Holt Children's Services in hopes to help pay medical expenses for children of families at risk.
Lee Minho's Fans to Celebrate His Birthday with a Generous DonationLee Minho's fans have continuously done good deeds under the actor's name, including sponsoring children with heart diseases and covering their emergency expenses.
Lee Minho's Fans to Celebrate His Birthday with a Generous DonationLee Minho has also established a donation brand called 'PROMIZ' in 2014, in order to share happiness with the people in need. 

Meanwhile, Lee Minho has recently wrapped up 'The King: Eternal Monarch' in success; his first acting project since his military discharge.
Lee Minho's Fans to Celebrate His Birthday with a Generous Donation(Credit= MYM Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙