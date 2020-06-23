SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Celebrates His Birthday with Tons of Gifts Sent from Fans
Published 2020.06.23 11:23 View Count
Actor Lee Minho expressed his thanks to his fans for their incessant birthday wishes.

On June 22, Lee Minho updated his personal Instagram to share photos and a video of him posing with gifts he had received for his birthday.
Lee MinhoLee MinhoIn the photos, Lee Minho was seen posing in a room filled with gifts and flowers that were sent to him from his fans worldwide.

Along with the photos, Lee Minho wrote, "Thank you, everyone. You all made today as a special day."
Lee MinhoThe actor also shared a video of him trying to blow out the candle on his birthday cake.

He captioned, "I'll make sure to blow out the candle properly next year."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

내년엔 기필코 저 촛불을 끄겠어

이민호 leeminho(@actorleeminho)님의 공유 게시물님,


Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Minho turned 33 years old (34 in Korean age) this year.

(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
