[SBS Star] Lee Minho Celebrates His Birthday with Tons of Gifts Sent from Fans

Actor Lee Minho expressed his thanks to his fans for their incessant birthday wishes.On June 22, Lee Minho updated his personal Instagram to share photos and a video of him posing with gifts he had received for his birthday.In the photos, Lee Minho was seen posing in a room filled with gifts and flowers that were sent to him from his fans worldwide.Along with the photos, Lee Minho wrote, "Thank you, everyone. You all made today as a special day."The actor also shared a video of him trying to blow out the candle on his birthday cake.He captioned, "I'll make sure to blow out the candle properly next year."Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Minho turned 33 years old (34 in Korean age) this year.(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)