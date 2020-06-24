[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon's Friend Reveals More Details About His Non-celebrity Girlfriend

One friend of K-pop boy group 2PM's member Ok Taec Yeon has revealed more details about the singer/actor's girlfriend.On June 23, Ok Taec Yeon's management agency 51k confirmed that he is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity.It is the first time for Ok Taec Yeon to make his relationship status public in his 12 years of career.Then on June 24, Sports Chosun released a short interview held with a close acquaintance of Ok Taec Yeon.His friend revealed, "Ok Taec Yeon's girlfriend is an ordinary 29-year-old (Korean age) who works for a company. They have been in a serious relationship for about three years now."The friend also shared how their relationship stayed stronger than ever even while Ok Taec Yeon was serving his military duty.He/she added, "They enjoyed dates just like any other couple while he was in the military. He has been seeing her very seriously and their relationship is healthy."(Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter, Online Community)