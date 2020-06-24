SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon's Friend Reveals More Details About His Non-celebrity Girlfriend
Published 2020.06.24

One friend of K-pop boy group 2PM's member Ok Taec Yeon has revealed more details about the singer/actor's girlfriend.

On June 23, Ok Taec Yeon's management agency 51k confirmed that he is currently in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

▶ [SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Confirms to Be in a Relationship with a Non-celebrity

It is the first time for Ok Taec Yeon to make his relationship status public in his 12 years of career.
Ok Taec YeonThen on June 24, Sports Chosun released a short interview held with a close acquaintance of Ok Taec Yeon.

His friend revealed, "Ok Taec Yeon's girlfriend is an ordinary 29-year-old (Korean age) who works for a company. They have been in a serious relationship for about three years now."
Ok Taec YeonThe friend also shared how their relationship stayed stronger than ever even while Ok Taec Yeon was serving his military duty.

He/she added, "They enjoyed dates just like any other couple while he was in the military. He has been seeing her very seriously and their relationship is healthy."

(Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter, Online Community)
