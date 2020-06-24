[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Confirms to Be in a Relationship with a Non-celebrity

Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM is currently in love with a non-celebrity.On June 23, news outlet Xports News reported that Ok Taec Yeon is in a relationship with a non-celebrity.According to the report, Ok Taec Yeon and his girlfriend are in great terms, and were recently even spotted on a date in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do.Not long after the report was made, Ok Taec Yeon's management agency 51k gave their official response.The agency said, "It is true that Ok Taec Yeon is dating a non-celebrity at the moment."They continued, "But as she is not a celebrity, we are a bit cautious saying more about them."Not only is it the first time for Ok Taec Yeon's dating news had been reported since his debut in 2008, but it also is the first time for him to go public with his relationship since.Following the news, lots of fans across the globe have been flooding Ok Taec Yeon's social media with messages congratulating him.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)