SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Confirms to Be in a Relationship with a Non-celebrity
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Confirms to Be in a Relationship with a Non-celebrity

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.24 10:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Confirms to Be in a Relationship with a Non-celebrity
Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM is currently in love with a non-celebrity.

On June 23, news outlet Xports News reported that Ok Taec Yeon is in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

According to the report, Ok Taec Yeon and his girlfriend are in great terms, and were recently even spotted on a date in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do.
Ok Taec YeonNot long after the report was made, Ok Taec Yeon's management agency 51k gave their official response.

The agency said, "It is true that Ok Taec Yeon is dating a non-celebrity at the moment."

They continued, "But as she is not a celebrity, we are a bit cautious saying more about them."
Ok Taec YeonNot only is it the first time for Ok Taec Yeon's dating news had been reported since his debut in 2008, but it also is the first time for him to go public with his relationship since.

Following the news, lots of fans across the globe have been flooding Ok Taec Yeon's social media with messages congratulating him.
Ok Taec Yeon(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙